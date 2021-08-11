How anti-vaxxers weaponized Ivermectin, a horse de-wormer drug, as a COVID-19 treatment

Stephan: Over the past 18 months, I have received several dozen emails from anti-vaxxers telling me that the vaccines were not like earlier vaccines and these new vaccines were more dangerous than Covid itself. These assertions were often accompanied by their touting a drug I had never heard of, Ivermectin, a drug I discovered was used to de-worm horses, as the way to respond to the Covid virus. It was all crap, of course, your typical faux-science nonsense from MAGAt world. But I don't want to be casual about this. This Ivermectin disinformation influenced how many people? How many contracted the virus as a result? How many died? I really have run out of patience or tolerance for MAGAt world's anti-science stupidity.

Tablets of Ivermectin drugs Credit: Soumyabrata Roy/Nur/Getty

In November 2020, a pre-print study touting the safety and efficacy of an anti-parasitic drug called Ivermectin was published on the Research Square website, a platform where scientific studies are submitted before they are peer-reviewed and accepted by a journal. The study, led by Dr. Ahmed Elgazzar of Egypt’s Benha University, claimed that in a randomized control trial of nearly 600 people, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who “received ivermectin early reported substantial recovery.”

In the search for a COVID-19 wonder drug, the preprint study seemed promising. But then, in July 2021, the paper was pulled “due to ethical concerns.” Those concerns included alleged plagiarism and calculation of data points that were “mathematically impossible,” according to The Guardian.

Despite the retraction, the anti-parasite drug is allegedly flying off shelves of local farmer supply stores, according to various local news reports who say some feed stores are struggling to keep it in stock.. That's because the drug has become a political flashpoint, enveloped by the culture wars just like nearly everything else related to the pandemic.

Indeed, Republicans politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) have promoted Ivermectin as a COVID […]