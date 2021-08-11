Climate Denial, Covid Denial and the Right’s Descent

Stephan: As usual Paul Krugman gets to the core of things and has written an essay with which I am in total agreement, also as usual. The anti-science orientation of the MAGAt world is proving to be absolutely lethal for large numbers of people, and yet MAGAts seem to care more about ideology than life itself -- including their own lives. I think that is one of the main takeaways historians will settle on in the future.

Before the right embraced Covid denial, there was climate denial. Many of the attitudes that have characterized the right-wing response to the coronavirus pandemic — refusal to acknowledge facts, accusations that scientists are part of a vast liberal conspiracy, refusal to address the crisis — were foreshadowed in the climate debate.

Yet from the response to Covid-19 among Republican officials — especially the opposition to lifesaving vaccines — it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the paranoid, anti-rational streak in American politics isn’t as bad as we thought; it’s much, much worse.

On Monday the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report. The conclusions won’t surprise anyone who has been following the issue, but they were terrifying all the same.

Major damage from climate change, the panel tells us, is already locked in. In fact, it’s already happening, as the world experiences extreme weather events, like heat waves in the Pacific Northwest and floods in Europe, that have been made far more likely by rising global temperatures. And unless we take drastic action very soon, catastrophe looms.

We […]