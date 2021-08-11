All population growth in U.S. driven by minorities, upcoming census data likely to reveal

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for over a decade (see SR archive) that the United States is becoming a majority-minority country. I don't have any problem with that, but the data makes it clear that for about a third of the population -- basically the MAGAt White population -- this is the source of fear, resentment, and hate. The good news is that younger Americans are fine with a multi-racial society, just as they are okay with gender equality, and LGBTQ issues. So we are moving culturally in the right direction.

People walk on the street in New York last April. The once-a-decade U.S. head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. Credit: Mark Lennihan/AP



For the first time in the history of the country’s census taking, the number of White people in the United States is widely expected to show a decline when the first racial breakdowns from the 2020 Census are reported this week.

For fiveyears now, the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual updates of the 2010 Census have estimated that the nation’s White population is shrinking, and all population growth has been from people of color.

The new census data, planned for release on Aug. 12, will show definitivelyhow the ethnic, racial and voting-age makeup of neighborhoods shifted over the past decade, based on the national house-to-house canvass last year. It is the data most state legislatures and local governments use to redraw political districts for the next 10 years.

If the White decline is confirmed by the new data, that benchmark will have come about eight years earlier than previously projected, said William Frey, […]