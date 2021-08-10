An Obstacle to Amtrak Expansion That Money Won’t Solve

Stephan: If you have travelled outside of the U.S. in Asia or Europe you have probably had some experience with passenger rail travel in those countries. Trains, are modern, comfortable, set-up for internet, and travel at a couple hundred miles per hour. In contrast in the U.S. you probably haven't traveled on a train, because passenger rail travel in this country is a remnant of the 1950s and earlier, perhaps before you were born. Except for Amtrak's Acela, the one high speed rail service in the U.S. passenger trains are limited to 59 mph and freight trains to 49 mph on track without block signal systems. Can this be changed? This article lays out some of the problems.

The Missouri River Runner Amtrak train traveling alongside a freight train in Kansas City, Mo., in June. Credit: Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — More than a decade ago, Hurricane Katrina washed away many of the railroad tracks that line the Gulf Coast, leaving the region without a regular route to carry passengers.

Now, Amtrak is trying to restore service in the area, but the effort has stalled after bitter clashes with freight rail companies, which control most of the tracks the agency uses outside the Northeast. At the heart of the rancor is the meaning of a law governing which side has priority over use of the tracks and when, a longstanding battle that has spilled into the courts and onto social media. The outcome, experts say, has broader implications for Amtrak’s future.

The conflict underscores a persistent challenge for Amtrak. Although the infrastructure deal the Biden administration reached with a bipartisan group of senators last week would help fulfill the agency’s elusive goal of expanding across the nation, one of the biggest obstacles would be negotiating with […]