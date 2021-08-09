The Postal Service Presses Forward With Unpopular Plan To Slow Some Mail Delivery

Stephan: Benjamin Franklin, during the colonial period the Deputy Post Master General, during the Constitutional Convention convinced the other Founders of the importance of the Post Office and made such an impression that they literally wrote its importance into the Constitution. At the other end of the spectrum two centuries later we have Trumpian orc and grifter Louis DeJoy, who is doing his best to privatize the Post Office completely and to sabotage it in its present configuration.

The price of a first-class stamp will go up 3 cents later in August to help pay for service changes.

Credit: Jenny Kane/AP

Two of the newly confirmed members of the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors spoke out Friday against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to slow delivery of first-class mail.

But the board took no steps to stop or even modify the 10-year plan despite the concerns expressed by the board members and regulators.

Ronald Stroman, one of three new governors named by President Biden, said that intentionally slowing first-class mail and package delivery by changing service standards is “strategically ill-conceived, creates dangerous risks that are not justified by the relatively low financial return, and doesn’t meet our responsibility as an essential part of America’s critical infrastructure.”

Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general, noted at the Board of Governors open meeting that the country was “only beginning to emerge from a global pandemic” and is now struggling with the delta variant and that mail delivery was below pre-pandemic levels.

He added that the changes “disproportionally impact our seniors, middle- and low-income Americans, [and] […]