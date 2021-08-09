The Big Money Behind the Big Lie

Stephan: Jane Mayer, long recognized as a notably good investigative correspondent, and person of high integrity, has done an excellent job here telling us the hidden story behind Trump's Big Lie. All of this is only possible because the Supreme Court in Citizen's United legalized bribery. They don't call it that of course, but that is what it is, and what they did. This is a truly disgusting story, and another proof of the anti-democracy strategy of the MAGATs

Bill Gates, a Republican official in Arizona, is appalled by his party’s “national effort to delegitimize the election system.” Credit: Stephen Ross Goldstein/The New Yorker

It was tempting to dismiss the show unfolding inside the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, as an unintended comedy. One night in June, a few hundred people gathered for the première of “The Deep Rig,” a film financed by the multimillionaire founder of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Styled as a documentary, the movie asserts that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen by supporters of Joe Biden, including by Antifa members who chatted about their sinister plot on a conference call. The evening’s program featured live appearances by Byrne and a local QAnon conspiracist, BabyQ, who claimed to be receiving messages from his future self. They were joined by the film’s director, who had previously made an exposé contending that the real perpetrators of 9/11 were space aliens.

But the event, for all its absurdities, had a dark surprise: “The Deep Rig” repeatedly quotes Doug Logan, the C.E.O. […]