‘Long Past Time to Fire DeJoy’: Postmaster General’s Ex-Company Gets $120 Million Contract

U.S. lawmakers and ethics advocates on Friday reiterated calls for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after The Washington Post revealed that the United States Postal Service awarded a $120 million contract to XPO Logistics, a company he helped run and “with which his family maintains financial ties.”
“Louis DeJoy is a walking conflict of interest,” declared Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). “He had no business being named postmaster general, and he has no business continuing to serve.”
“It’s long past time to #FireDeJoy,” added Connolly, chair of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, which has legislative jurisdiction over the Postal Service.
Connolly was far from alone in responding to the report by calling for DeJoy’s removal.
“How in the world is Louis DeJoy still the postmaster general?” asked Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.). “It is long past time to #FireDeJoy.”
DeJoy’s personal spokesperson referred most of the newspaper’s questions to USPS—whose spokesperson “said that DeJoy did not participate in the procurement process for the XPO contract, which was competitively bid.” The company’s spokesperson noted that XPO was not awarded some other […]
Biden’s hands are tied when it comes to firing DeJoy (Constitutional Law). But the FBI has begun investigating him. And Biden has appointed 3 new members to the Board. As yet, they’re being meek. I suspect De Joy will be out by Oct. or Nov. of this year.