‘Long Past Time to Fire DeJoy’: Postmaster General’s Ex-Company Gets $120 Million Contract

Stephan: Louis De Joy, major Trumpian orc and grifter, is so blatantly corrupt it is amazing to me that he is still the Postmaster General this long into Biden's administration. I see it as a demonstration of how corrupt American government has become. Write your Representative and Senators please and tell them it is time DeJoy was thrown out of office and prosecuted.

Major grifter, Trump orc, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

U.S. lawmakers and ethics advocates on Friday reiterated calls for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after The Washington Post revealed that the United States Postal Service awarded a $120 million contract to XPO Logistics, a company he helped run and “with which his family maintains financial ties.”

“Louis DeJoy is a walking conflict of interest,” declared Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). “He had no business being named postmaster general, and he has no business continuing to serve.”

“It’s long past time to #FireDeJoy,” added Connolly, chair of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, which has legislative jurisdiction over the Postal Service.

Connolly was far from alone in responding to the report by calling for DeJoy’s removal.

“How in the world is Louis DeJoy still the postmaster general?” asked Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.). “It is long past time to #FireDeJoy.”

DeJoy’s personal spokesperson referred most of the newspaper’s questions to USPS—whose spokesperson “said that DeJoy did not participate in the procurement process for the XPO contract, which was competitively bid.” The company’s spokesperson noted that XPO was not awarded some other […]