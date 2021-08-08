Why we can be confident that the surge in coronavirus cases isn’t the fault of immigrants

Stephan: I am so tired of the disinformation and lies I constantly hear, read, or am told in emails. No immigrants are not the source of the spread of Covid. The problem is Republican anti-vaxxers, as a child ought to be able to figure out by looking at where the hot spots are. Let's deal some actual facts, and here they are.

Earlier this week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to discuss the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and, specifically, what Hannity called “the biggest superspreader in the country.”

“I’m going to argue, you know, the high rate of covid positivity at that border — any American that is infected because Joe’s not enforcing the laws of this country, you can blame Joe Biden for covid,” Hannity said, claiming vaguely that migrants crossing the border are driving the current surge in coronavirus cases. “And if you die, I would put the blame on him, too. Why won’t they stop this superspreader event? Because it’s happening in the hundreds and hundreds of thousands.”

“Sean,” Cruz replied, “you’re exactly right.”

Sean was not exactly right. He was not even partially right. Nor was Cruz right when he started riffing on a Fox News report about 7,000 migrants in the city of McAllen, Tex., being released while coronavirus-positive.

“McAllen is a city, its population is about 140,000,” Cruz said. “That means 5 percent of the population of the […]