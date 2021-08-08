Republicans ramp up the racism to deflect blame for COVID surge

Stephan: Listening to the lies spewing out of Fox, or reading the disinformation published on Infowars or Breitbart always makes me angry. It is so deliberate, so dishonest, and it is so obvious that the Republicans doing it know very well what they are doing. The latest is their bald-faced lies that the Covid crisis is not due to anti-vaxxers Republicans but is due to immigrants.

Three Republican fascists Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis and Tucker Carlson spreading lies Credit: Salon/Getty

The GOP strategy to tank Joe Biden’s presidency was supposed to be a simple one: jack up COVID-19 rates by convincing Fox News viewers that only filthy liberals get vaccinated, then blame Biden for the surge while a media plagued by bothsidesism plays along.

But the plan hit one little, unforeseen snag: The mainstream media, which did play along for a bit with headlines blaming Biden, suddenly switched gears in mid-July. The severity of the delta variant surge pushed the media to actually start covering both the anti-vaccine propaganda apparatus at Fox News and the fact that COVID-19 hot spots appeared concentrated in parts of the country where people mainline such propaganda. Now, the whole evil scheme has gone sideways. Polling shows Americans are blaming right-wingers and the unvaccinated instead of Biden — and now Republicans are in a panic.

And what do Republicans always do in a panic? Old-fashioned race-baiting.

Rather than blame the obvious culprits for the pandemic — Fox News-addled anti-vaxxers — Republicans are increasingly […]