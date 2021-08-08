Republicans now have a ‘road map to overthrowing the will of voters’ — we shouldn’t doubt they’ll use it

Stephan: I just don't think most Americans realize how diligently and purposefully the leaders of the Republican Party are developing a strategy and tactics to overturn the democracy of the United States and to render your vote meaningless if they don't like the way you voted. This party is seeking to replace democracy with White supremacist christofascism and they are pursuing this with great earnestness. Part of the problem, I think, is that corporate media are not covering what is going on appropriately or accurately, nor with enough emphasis. Here is an essay that makes these points.

The press and pundit corps are overwhelmingly stocked with products of elite colleges and universities. This is acutely the case with the Ivy Leagues, from which ambitious students can jump directly to the Times, the Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the networks. (Josh Barro, a member of the Very Serious Debate Club, is a textbook example.) They are not normal, which is not to say bad. But because they were born to power, they tend to reflect power’s views, even as they claim to hold it accountable.

Again, this is not to say bad. (Though it can absolutely be bad.) It is, however, to say that normal people are seeing things that people in power, and that people who come from power and sympathize with its views, are not seeing clearly. To give you an example, normal people might see that the GOP, up and down the party, has made lying central to its objective of ruling without democratic accountability. Members of the press and pundit corps, on account of knowing that lying is just something you do when you […]