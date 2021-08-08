Republicans now have a ‘road map to overthrowing the will of voters’ — we shouldn’t doubt they’ll use it

The press and pundit corps are overwhelmingly stocked with products of elite colleges and universities. This is acutely the case with the Ivy Leagues, from which ambitious students can jump directly to the Times, the Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the networks. (Josh Barro, a member of the Very Serious Debate Club, is a textbook example.) They are not normal, which is not to say bad. But because they were born to power, they tend to reflect power’s views, even as they claim to hold it accountable.
Again, this is not to say bad. (Though it can absolutely be bad.) It is, however, to say that normal people are seeing things that people in power, and that people who come from power and sympathize with its views, are not seeing clearly. To give you an example, normal people might see that the GOP, up and down the party, has made lying central to its objective of ruling without democratic accountability. Members of the press and pundit corps, on account of knowing that lying is just something you do when you […]
Pay attention, Stephen!
The Democrats are justas bad as the Republicans.
Michael, Stephan has a well-deserved decades-long reputation for credibility.
You have generously strewn proclamations; baseless, erroneous, source-free, but fervently held beliefs. And the gall to consider your proclamations worthwhile.
“Oh, to have the confidence of a mediocre white man.”
No, Michael, they are not. As I have said a thousand times I only care about partisan politics from an anthropological perspective. Like studying indigenous tribes. What I care about is wellbeing. On the basis of hard data, Democrats with all their flaws, do more to foster wellbeing than Republicans. That is an incontrovertible fact. If you don’t see that you have my sympathy.
The Elites have always been in control. The President giving life times jobs to Supreme Court justices , having senator originally been appointed by the governors, the Electoral College, gerrymandering and giving untold amounts of money to politicians so the can berate their opponent and not discuss the issues. Until all of this changes we will not have democracy or a republic but a continuation of European feudalism.