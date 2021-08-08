Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Republicans now have a ‘road map to overthrowing the will of voters’ — we shouldn’t doubt they’ll use it

Author:     John Stoehr
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     August 06, 2021
Stephan:   I just don't think most Americans realize how diligently and purposefully the leaders of the Republican Party are developing a strategy and tactics to overturn the democracy of the United States and to render your vote meaningless if they don't like the way you voted. This party is seeking to replace democracy with White supremacist christofascism and they are pursuing this with great earnestness. Part of the problem, I think, is that corporate media are not covering what is going on appropriately or accurately, nor with enough emphasis. Here is an essay that makes these points.

The press and pundit corps are overwhelmingly stocked with products of elite colleges and universities. This is acutely the case with the Ivy Leagues, from which ambitious students can jump directly to the Times, the PostThe Wall Street Journal, and the networks. (Josh Barro, a member of the Very Serious Debate Club, is a textbook example.) They are not normal, which is not to say bad. But because they were born to power, they tend to reflect power’s views, even as they claim to hold it accountable.

Again, this is not to say bad. (Though it can absolutely be bad.) It is, however, to say that normal people are seeing things that people in power, and that people who come from power and sympathize with its views, are not seeing clearly. To give you an example, normal people might see that the GOP, up and down the party, has made lying central to its objective of ruling without democratic accountability. Members of the press and pundit corps, on account of knowing that lying is just something you do when you […]

  1. Michael on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4:58 am

    Pay attention, Stephen!
    The Democrats are justas bad as the Republicans.

    • Brenda Kennedy on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 7:31 am

      Michael, Stephan has a well-deserved decades-long reputation for credibility.
      You have generously strewn proclamations; baseless, erroneous, source-free, but fervently held beliefs. And the gall to consider your proclamations worthwhile.
      “Oh, to have the confidence of a mediocre white man.”

    • Stephan Schwartz on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 5:39 pm

      No, Michael, they are not. As I have said a thousand times I only care about partisan politics from an anthropological perspective. Like studying indigenous tribes. What I care about is wellbeing. On the basis of hard data, Democrats with all their flaws, do more to foster wellbeing than Republicans. That is an incontrovertible fact. If you don’t see that you have my sympathy.

  2. Larry Bolgar on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 5:52 am

    The Elites have always been in control. The President giving life times jobs to Supreme Court justices , having senator originally been appointed by the governors, the Electoral College, gerrymandering and giving untold amounts of money to politicians so the can berate their opponent and not discuss the issues. Until all of this changes we will not have democracy or a republic but a continuation of European feudalism.