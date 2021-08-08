Climate change has far-reaching effects on your health — let us count the ways

When you think about climate change, what’s the first image that comes to your mind?
Most of us think about a stranded polar bear in a far-flung Arctic landscape, and as a result we humans often feel disconnected from the threat.
But it’s not your imagination — nor the polar bears’ — that the Northern Hemisphere is heating up. In the US alone, by mid-century, almost all cities in the eastern half of the country will have a tripling in the number of extremely hot days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
And it’s not just warming land surfaces.
The oceans are heating, we’re seeing more category 4 and category 5 hurricanes, and sea levels are rising. We’re also experiencing disruptions of the hydrologic cycle — the movement of water on, above and below the Earth’s surface — which means we’ll see more severe droughts, floods and fires.
Together, these climate extremes will affect human health through many pathways. From heat waves and pollution to vector-borne diseases and water contamination, here’s why climate change is a public health crisis that affects all of us.
Extreme heat threatens our food supply
climate and pollution are both problems. For pollution clean up the 54 major metro areas that cause 80 percent of the pollution and you can have a big effect. Unfortunately almost all of these are in China. I’m afraid me not driving to work is not going to get er done boys. The climate is not human dependent. Things that may happen should be prepared for but not eating a steak will not solve the problem. If it does get hot enough then look out for the ice age return as all that evaporated water gets laid down as snow and ice. These cycles are so annoying.
You make some fair points there Kevin but really 8B people craping, destroying, burning and laying waste to the planet has no effect? And that bit about when it gets hot enough all that evaporated water comes back as ice and snow. I’ll pass that on to the firefighters out west so they have their snow shovel at the ready.