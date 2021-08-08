Climate change has far-reaching effects on your health — let us count the ways

Stephan: Every day as I read the latest climate change and sea rise reports in the media and academic literature, I come away with the conviction that people all over the world, and particularly in the United States simply have no idea how violently their lives are going to be upended by this restructuring the earth's environmental meta-systems. Jonathan Patz, on the other hand thinks about little else, and is very well qualified to do so. He served as a lead author for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (or IPCC)—the organization that shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore. He also co-­chaired the health expert panel of the U.S. National Assessment on Climate Change, a report mandated by the U.S. Congress.

When you think about climate change, what’s the first image that comes to your mind?

Most of us think about a stranded polar bear in a far-flung Arctic landscape, and as a result we humans often feel disconnected from the threat.

But it’s not your imagination — nor the polar bears’ — that the Northern Hemisphere is heating up. In the US alone, by mid-century, almost all cities in the eastern half of the country will have a tripling in the number of extremely hot days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

And it’s not just warming land surfaces.

The oceans are heating, we’re seeing more category 4 and category 5 hurricanes, and sea levels are rising. We’re also experiencing disruptions of the hydrologic cycle — the movement of water on, above and below the Earth’s surface — which means we’ll see more severe droughts, floods and fires.

Together, these climate extremes will affect human health through many pathways. From heat waves and pollution to vector-borne diseases and water contamination, here’s why climate change is a public health crisis that affects all of us.

Extreme heat threatens our food supply

Consider the below projections of future […]