How Replanted Seagrass Is Restoring the Ocean

Stephan: Only when we grow out of Abrahamic materialism, in which we see the earth as an exploitable bank account left to us by a rich uncle. Something unconscious. And, instead, see ourselves as one species in a matrix of life, will we be able to handle climate change effectively. Here is a fact-based example of what I mean.

Two decades in to the world’s largest seagrass restoration project, Virginia’s coast

When Karen McGlathery used to swim in the coastal bays off Virginia’s Eastern Shore, the water would quickly turn cloudy and brown as sediment swirled around her. Now, 25 years later, for as far as she can swim, the water remains clear. The sediment is anchored in place by lush green seagrass meadows, teeming with fish, scallops, and crustaceans. “It’s like this beautiful underwater prairie,” says McGlathery. “It’s just gorgeous.”

McGlathery, an environmental sciences professor at the University of Virginia, is part of a team running the largest seagrass restoration project in the world in these coastal bays—and one of the most successful. The two-decade-long project is a “blueprint for restoring and maintaining healthy ecosystems,” according to a 2020 research paper, and proof that marine habitats can be brought back to life in a way that’s self-sustaining.

In the 1930s, a wasting disease swept along the U.S. east coast, wiping out huge swaths of eelgrass. Where Virginia’s coastal bays used to be carpeted in this species of […]