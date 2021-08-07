Here’s the strange truth about the pro-slavery origins of Christian nationalism in the United States

Stephan: Doing my daily research to produce SR today I went through a number of Republican and rightwing sites. I do this regularly although not daily, because I have found leaving small gaps of time is the best way to see trends develop. Today's little excursion left me with three main impressions. First, the increasing christofascist racism, even from a month ago. Second, the attempt to blame the frightening increase in Covid cases not on the willful stupidity and culpability of the Right, particularly Red state governors, but on a supposed mass migration of Covid carrying immigrants Biden is allowing to flood into the United States. Something that factually is not happening. Third, the explicit rejection of democracy. This last most notable in the words of the fascist racist Tucker Carlson, the loudest voice on Fox. How did we get this way? Katherine Stewart, in this excellent essay, lays out how White supremacy Christian nationalism arose in America. It is a story virtually no one but a subset of historians knows. Worth your time to learn it.

Donald Trump and Jerry Fallwell, Jr. Credit: White House photo

Right around the time the House began its impeachment inquiry, the homepage of the U.S. Department of State featured a talk by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo titled “Being a Christian Leader.” Only a few weeks had passed since Attorney General William Barr told students at Notre Dame Law School that “secularists” are to blame for “moral chaos” and “immense suffering, wreckage, and misery,” and that “Judeo-Christian moral standards are the ultimate utilitarian rules for human conduct.” Then, at a January campaign rally at a Miami megachurch, President Donald Trump told the largely evangelical crowd that God is “on our side.”

Most of us have a sense that this kind of religious-nationalist rhetoric and behavior got its start with the revolution that Reagan brought to power. A decisive moment was in August 1980, at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas, when Reagan addressed 15,000 thousand pastors and religious activists. “I know that you can’t endorse me,” but “I want you to know that I endorse you and what […]