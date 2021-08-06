The chip shortage is getting worse

Starting next week, General Motors is again halting the assembly lines of several pickup truck plants because the company doesn’t have enough computer chips. The plants had been back up and running for just a week following a shutdown in July, which was also caused by the chip shortage.
These production halts may not stop anytime soon. “I do think we’ll continue to see impact this year, and it will have a tail into next year,” warned CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday. And Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger similarly predicted last month that things won’t get back to normal for at least a year or two.
Now, the impact of the supply crunch is spreading to consumer tech. Apple CEO Tim Cook warned last week that a limited supply of semiconductors would hurt sales of iPhones. Microsoft is struggling to make enough Xbox consoles and Surface laptops. Elon Musk told a court last month that the chip shortage meant Tesla would […]
This is actually excellent news. It may teach us the value of products uncommented to the internet and computers. Imagine, a refrigerator that just keeps food cold, a telephone that just makes calls, and a home that is lived in without spying upon the occupants. Revolutionary!
I see this as an opening for supporting and using public transportation. Ride shares within our community. In a way, this is what we’ve been waiting for..
I totally agree with you Stephan. I worked at a company that made Tantalum capacitors which were used in the space shuttles as well as in my own father’s pacemaker (which gave him 10 more years of life). Surely we can make the chips we need if a company puts their minds behind the concept and spends the time and energy to make them. Chips are easy to make.