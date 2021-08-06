The chip shortage is getting worse

Stephan: Benjamin Franklin, in Poor Richard's Almanac in 1758, recorded the proverb, "For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost. For want of a horse the rider was lost. For want of a rider, the battle was lost. For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost. And all this for the want of a horsehoe nail. The reality of that proverb's truth is playing out in the 21st century over the want of a computer chip. This story is not getting a lot of attention, it seems so minuscule and mundane, but it is hamstringing a wide spectrum of industries.

New trucks sit next to a race track at the Kentucky Speedway as Ford waits for more semiconductor shipments to arrive.

Credit: Jeffrey Scott Dean/Bloomberg/Getty

Starting next week, General Motors is again halting the assembly lines of several pickup truck plants because the company doesn’t have enough computer chips. The plants had been back up and running for just a week following a shutdown in July, which was also caused by the chip shortage.

These production halts may not stop anytime soon. “I do think we’ll continue to see impact this year, and it will have a tail into next year,” warned CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday. And Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger similarly predicted last month that things won’t get back to normal for at least a year or two.

Now, the impact of the supply crunch is spreading to consumer tech. Apple CEO Tim Cook warned last week that a limited supply of semiconductors would hurt sales of iPhones. Microsoft is struggling to make enough Xbox consoles and Surface laptops. Elon Musk told a court last month that the chip shortage meant Tesla would […]