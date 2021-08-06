Syria’s Refugee Crisis Gives An Idea Of What To Expect With Future Climate Refugee Waves

Stephan: I have been telling you for a decade now (see SR archives, search on "Migration" that migrations both internally and internationally are going to have a massive impact on the world's nations. Here is a view of what this might be like. Depending on where you live you may end up as one of those migrant refugees.

Syrian refugees

The Syrian Refugee Crisis was climate migration writ small. Based on the literature, I attribute about 10% of the causation of the Syrian Civil War to climate change. It exacerbated the regional drought that made both grazing and small-hold agriculture economically challenging, leading to large numbers of young men migrating to the cities where they were underemployed and ripe for radicalization and revolt. There was a collection of causes, and climate change was one of them. For context, here’s one of the pieces of literature I frequently cite: Climate change in the Fertile Crescent and implications of the recent Syrian drought

“We conclude that human influences on the climate system are implicated in the current Syrian conflict.”

And Europe’s response to the Syrian Refugee Crisis provides insights. Lots of right-wing xenophobic rhetoric. Lots of scared white people worried about the teaming hordes of non-white people coming to Europe (despite the large numbers of non-white people living and contributing peacefully in Europe already). Lots of white nationalism. Lots of Islamaphobia.

Lots of border fences and lots of borders closed to […]