A neuroscientist explains how Trump’s most fanatical followers could lead America to societal collapse

Stephan: I just saw a poll reporting that 73% of Republicans would like Trump to run again. I find that at once depressing and appalling. But even more I see this poll as further evidence that about a third of Americans really want a christofascist state not a democratic one. That is a recipe for violence unless the other two-thirds of Americans make it absolutely clear that they support democracy. This article should get your attention and make it clear how tenuous American democracy is today.

Leading MAGAt Marjorie Taylor Green

Credit: Erin Scott/Pool/AFP

How do we know that it is as serious as I say; that this is not just more fear mongering? Well, for one, people have died. Heather Heyer, a counterprotester protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, was run over by a white supremacist, and 19 others were injured. Last year a man drew a hunting bow on protestors in Salt Lake City before being taken out by the crowd, a chilling moment that was captured on video. On the day of the Capitol riot, a pipe bomb was found a few blocks from the Capitol building. In addition to these troubling events, many others who will go unnamed have been the victims of hate crimes that can be traced to the alt-Right, pro-Trump movement.

Do not be alarmed, but consider this article a prediction and a warning. Actually, it’s okay to be a little alarmed, because recent events—like the storming of the Capitol—are certainly cause for concern. Let’s call it what it […]