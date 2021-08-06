A neuroscientist explains how Trump’s most fanatical followers could lead America to societal collapse

How do we know that it is as serious as I say; that this is not just more fear mongering? Well, for one, people have died. Heather Heyer, a counterprotester protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, was run over by a white supremacist, and 19 others were injured. Last year a man drew a hunting bow on protestors in Salt Lake City before being taken out by the crowd, a chilling moment that was captured on video. On the day of the Capitol riot, a pipe bomb was found a few blocks from the Capitol building. In addition to these troubling events, many others who will go unnamed have been the victims of hate crimes that can be traced to the alt-Right, pro-Trump movement.
The sad reality is that neither of the major political parties are committed to true democracy. Both want power. Bother prefer the façade without the substance.
To make a true Democracy we must embrace the Social Democracy described by Bernie Sanders. Only then can we have true equality in our country.