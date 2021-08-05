Report: Real Estate Groups Paid GOP Lawmakers Huge Sums to Reinstate Evictions

Stephan: At the last minute, the Biden administration moved to delay the eviction crisis, but it is still an issue and, as this article lays out, the legalized bribery corruption of the American Congress is on full display.

Boston tenants, faith leaders, and small landlords rally and march, calling for a stronger, longer federal eviction ban as part of a National Day of Action to Prevent Evictions in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2021.

Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty

As the national eviction moratorium, originally created for the pandemic, is set to end on July 31, a new report finds that the real estate industry has been lobbying for federal regulators to end the policy for months.

The report by Accountable.US, which calls itself a government corruption watchdog group, finds that Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania), who both raised objections to the eviction moratorium as early as December of last year, have pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars each from real estate groups. Crapo has taken nearly $281,000 and Toomey $183,000.

Real estate groups have filed lawsuits in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, trying to get the eviction moratorium struck down. Meanwhile, the influential National Association of Realtors has lobbied across Washington to get the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) moratorium ended.

This aggressive […]