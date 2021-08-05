Police Shootings Continue Daily, Despite a Pandemic, Protests and Pushes for Reform

Stephan: The police in the United States literally and routinely get away with murder. This is perhaps the best researched article on this topic that I have read. It is a story that is shameful, blatantly racist, and nationally embarrassing. It is perfectly obvious from objective social outcome data like that cited in this piece, that the real issue is not about defunding the police, it is about completely restructuring law enforcement in America, and radically changing training, and expanding it significantly. No other law enforcement in any other developed nation in the world has these kinds of statistics.

On Oct. 27, an Uber driver in Pompano Beach, Fla., reported that he had been carjacked. A passenger attacked him, slashing his hand with a knife and stealing his Mercedes-Benz, the driver said.

The driver had left his cellphone in the car, and police tracked it into Palm Beach County. Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle and 20-year-old Ryan Fallo. He ignored commands to drop the knife and approached them, the sheriff’s office said, and they shot and killed him. The shooting was later ruled justified.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade and handle. But it did not release the names of the two deputies involved. Instead, it kept their identities confidential under a Florida law billed as a way to protect crime victims. On paperwork invoking the law, both deputies signed their names in the space marked “Signature of Victim.”UNACCOUNTABLE

"I don't know why they're claiming