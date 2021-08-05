Police Shootings Continue Daily, Despite a Pandemic, Protests and Pushes for Reform

On Oct. 27, an Uber driver in Pompano Beach, Fla., reported that he had been carjacked. A passenger attacked him, slashing his hand with a knife and stealing his Mercedes-Benz, the driver said.
The driver had left his cellphone in the car, and police tracked it into Palm Beach County. Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle and 20-year-old Ryan Fallo. He ignored commands to drop the knife and approached them, the sheriff’s office said, and they shot and killed him. The shooting was later ruled justified.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade and handle. But it did not release the names of the two deputies involved. Instead, it kept their identities confidential under a Florida law billed as a way to protect crime victims. On paperwork invoking the law, both deputies signed their names in the space marked “Signature of Victim.”UNACCOUNTABLE
An examination of policing in America amid the push for reform.
The efforts to remake policing takes decades, only to begin again.
But, no other law enforce officers live in a country that has more guns than people – and a young population that use them to resolve conflicts. That is seen with mass shootings on an almost daily basis.
That is a very good point, John, and definitely needs to be factored in. Thank you.
— Stephan
Our nearest city to where I live has incorporated a “no-kill” policy which teaches them to de-escalate any situation, and it is catching on in other areas also. Personally, I think we should make sure every police officer should be required to go to college for at least 2-3 years before becoming a police officer; like they do in more progressive nations.