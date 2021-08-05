As EPA Forced to Finalize New Rules, Report Details Widespread Use of Neurotoxic Pesticide Across US

Stephan: Here is some more good news about the agricultural toxins that have polluted the lives of so many Americans, particularly children. The use of chlorpyrifos has now been limited. According to Earthjustice which has been instrumental in getting this accomplished:"Anyone living near where chlorpyrifos is used can be exposed to unsafe levels through air (drift) or drinking water, according to government studies, which note that food is a method of exposure too. Government reports show that farmworkers and people who live, work, or go to school near agricultural fields where chlorpyrifos is used experience dangerously high levels of exposure and are at elevated risk of harm."
I urge my readers as strongly as I can to eat organic food to the highest degree you can. The toxins in American food grown by the industrial chemical monoculture agricultural industry are horrifying, and the toxin level in the bodies of most Americans is appalling and the source of countless health problems. I know organic produce is more expensive but I assure you it is much cheaper than cancer or MS.
Two decades after the Environmental Protection Agency ended household use of chlorpyrifos over concerns about its impact on the brains of children, the neurotoxic pesticide is still widely applied to crops across the United States, according to a report published Wednesday.
“The review of these data shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that people, most alarmingly young children, are being exposed to unsafe levels of chlorpyrifos in their food and water.” —Rashmi Joglekar, Earthjustice
Earthjustice, along with farmworker and public health groups, has pressured the EPA to ban chlorpyrifos through legal action. In what the group hailed as a huge victory, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in April ordered the agency to ban all food uses of the pesticide or retain only those that are safe […]
Organic food can be cheaper in the long run, when you create your own garden. Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, etc. can be bought in flats already sprouted. A watering drip system makes it even easier to maintain. I had so much harvest I had to give it away.
Working in the garden is meditative, and it teaches the agriculture industry financially, that we won’t buy their chemical laden produce.
Organically produced food can be easily produced without toxic substances just like I do in my totally organic garden. I only use magnesium sulfate (which is non-toxic) on my peppers and sometimes on my tomatoes to help them keep bugs off.