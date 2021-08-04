BIpartisan Infrastructure Bill Includes $25 Billion in Potential New Subsidies for Fossil Fuels

Stephan: The corruption of the American government by corporate special interests is breathtaking. You have been hearing lots about the infrastructure bill Biden is trying to get passed. What you aren't hearing is the billions built into the bill to sweeten the pot for the carbon industry that is causing the climate change problems in the first place. This is disgusting.

Pumpjacks operate at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield in 2015. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a law intended to counter Trump administration plans to increase oil and gas production on protected public land. Credit: Jae C. Hong / Associated Press

The Senate’s New bipartisan infrastructure bill is being sold as a down payment on addressing the climate crisis. But environmental advocates and academics are warning the proposed spending bill is full of new fossil fuel industry subsidies masked as climate solutions. The latest draft bill would make fossil fuel companies eligible for at least $25 billion in new subsidies, according to an analysis by the Center for International Environmental Law.

“This is billions upon billions of dollars in additional fossil fuel industry subsidies in addition to the $15 billion that we already hand out to this industry to support and fund this industry,” said Jim Walsh, Food and Water Watch’s senior policy analyst. Scientists say that to meet the goals of the international Paris climate accord, the U.S would need to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — and be […]