Big Pharma Monopolies Make Cost of Global Vaccination Against Covid-19 5 Times Costlier Than Needed: Report

A nurse vaccinates a person at the Covid-19 inoculation center at Centro Cultural Jaime Torres Bodet in Mexico City on July 27, 2021. Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty

Pharmaceutical corporations’ vaccine monopolies are increasing the cost of inoculating the world’s population against Covid-19 by as much as 500%, a briefing paper published Thursday revealed, underscoring what public health advocates say is the need for a People’s Vaccine.

“Immediate action must be taken now to deliver a People’s Vaccine… with access prioritized according to need and not ability to pay.”

—The People’s Vaccine Alliance

The paper, authored by the People’s Vaccine Alliance and entitled The Great Vaccine Robbery (pdf), shows that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are charging governments as much as $41 billion more for their vaccines than the cost of production. Colombia, for example, has been paying twice as much as the United States for Moderna vaccines, and the country has potentially been overcharged by as much as $375 million for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech doses combined.

The report’s authors analyzed how mRNA-type vaccines like those sold by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are made. The vaccines, which were created […]