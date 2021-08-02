People are dying because of Republican hostility to science

Stephan: For me, one of the major takeaways graphically demonstrated from the pandemic and climate change, is that the Republican Party has become a cult of willful ignorance, and a cult lacking in morality or honorable ethics. It is not possible to espouse the Republican political positions and be an ethical person. Here is a good presentation of this argument.

Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, Calif., in October 2020.

Credit: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

If you want to know why the United States is in such big trouble, look at the findings of a new Gallup poll. The percentage of Republicans expressing a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in science has plummeted from 72 percent in 1975 to just 45 percent today. (By contrast, the number of Democrats with confidence in science has grown from 67 percent to 79 percent.)

This is not some fringe movement we are discussing. This is a party that until the last election controlled both the White House and the Senate and that could easily recapture Congress next year. Think about what it means that a majority of one of the two major parties has lost confidence in science — essentially the same as losing confidence in logical, fact-based decision-making. The alternative is to embrace superstition, misinformation and conspiracy-mongering — and that’s just what Republicans have done.

Roughly a quarter […]