Eternal Change for No Energy: A Time Crystal Finally Made Real

Stephan: This article suggests we are on the verge of a major breakthrough with computers and, thus, the internet, and the way we can communicate. Are you old enough to remember the world before personal computers, say before 1977? Now think about the world of quantum computer when radically more computer power is available to every individual.

Credit: Samuel Velasco/Quanta Magazine



In a preprint posted online Thursday night, researchers at Google in collaboration with physicists at Stanford, Princeton and other universities say that they have used Google’s quantum computer to demonstrate a genuine “time crystal.” In addition, a separate research group claimed earlier this month to have created a time crystal in a diamond.

A novel phase of matter that physicists have strived to realize for many years, a time crystal is an object whose parts move in a regular, repeating cycle, sustaining this constant change without burning any energy.

“The consequence is amazing: You evade the second law of thermodynamics,” said Roderich Moessner, director of the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Dresden, Germany, and a co-author on the Google paper. That’s the law that says disorder always increases.

Time crystals are also the first objects to spontaneously break “time-translation symmetry,” the usual rule that a stable object will remain the same throughout time. A time crystal is both stable and ever-changing, with special moments that […]