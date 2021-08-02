A Florida city wanted to move away from fossil fuels. The state just made sure it couldn’t.

Stephan: Ron De Santis is the Republican governor of Florida, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and a mass murderer. Oh, he isn't shooting people in alleyways; it's actually much worse than that. He is sabotaging medical science in every way he can concerning Covid-19 management, and with a legislature of morons, he is also doing what he can to keep American society linked to fossil fuels and, thus, is guaranteeing that the impact of climate change on the state he governs is going to be very severe. So severe a large part of the state will probably become submerged. But the thing I want my readers to keep in mind is that De Santis and all the other corrupt morons in the Florida State Legislature are in office because the willfully ignorant frightened people of Florida voted these people into office. Hope you are enjoying your choices people of Florida. A large number of you are going to die and have your lives destroyed by these Republicans, and you have no one to blame but yourselves.

In January, Tampa was set to become the 12th city in Florida to set a climate goal to transition to 100 percent clean energy. But that was before the natural gas industry and Republican state lawmakers got involved.

Tampa City Councilman Joseph Citro had worked for months with environmental groups and local businesses on a non-binding resolution — more of a North Star for the city than a mandatory policy. As part of its clean energy goal, the resolution supported a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure including pipelines, compressor stations, and power plants.

No state-level policies in Florida require reducing planet-heating emissions, and some federal and state lawmakers deny the science of human-caused climate change. So it’s been up to cities and towns to do what they can, like buying electric school buses and powering municipal buildings with renewable energy. Increasingly, local governments are ramping up their ambitions.

But around the country, the gas industry has aggressively lobbied against local climate policies while simultaneously trying to get state legislatures to strip cities of […]