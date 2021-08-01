Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, August 1st, 2021

‘I don’t feel any fear going out.’ How residents are living in America’s most vaccinated state

Author:     Ray Sanchez,
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     Wed July 28, 2021
Stephan:   I am stunned at the difference in quality of life between those States, governed by Democrats, and those governed by Republicans, during this latest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. If this were a historical event, instead of present date, and one just looked at the numbers one could reasonably infer that Republicans were a kind of death cult and that believers were willing to put their allegiance to the cult above their own wellbeing or the wellbeing of their family, even at the risk of their own death. Here is Democratic Vermont at the positive happier of the spectrum.
People dine outside on Church Street in downtown Burlington.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT — The sweaty Lindy Hoppers stood in a circle clapping to a hard-driving beat — switching partners and laughing on the ballroom floor of The Champlain Club in Vermont’s largest city.They clasped hands and rock stepped and spun in and out of quick embraces to swinging jazz rhythms on one of the last hardwood ballrooms in Burlington.With explosions of Covid-19 cases in almost every state fueling yet another nationwide surge in the deadly pandemic, the 30 dancers of all ages and skill levels could be engaging in a risky pleasure.”I thought partner dancing was always going to be the last thing to come back from the pandemic because there’s so much interaction,” said one dancer, Lorilee Schoenbeck, a naturopathic physician.

CDC recommends encouraging everyone to wear a mask in school, regardless of vaccination status“It’s aerobic in each other’s faces and you’re constantly changing partners… In this dance venue, this would be an absolute super spreader.”But these dancers are all vaccinated. They reside in America’s most […]

3 Comments

  1. Tom N on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Vermont’s entire population is about 625,000. Lower than many US counties. Vermont’s population is shrinking, the median age is 43 and it’s demographics in no way mirror the country as a whole. The argument that Democrat governance is “superior” falls apart when you look at all the major US cities and States so poorly run by Democrats.

  2. Stephan Schwartz on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Sorry Tom N, your assessment is bogus. Present-day Republican governance on the basis of objectively verifiable evidence is always inferior to Democratic governance. If you really care about data take a look at: https://www.schwartzreport.net/wp-admin/post.php.

    By the way, Vermont’s population is larger than Wyoming’s,

    — Stephan

  3. Sam Crespi on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Vermont may have a small population which is very community minded. They have their challenges too, esp. when it comes to logging. Climate Activist and Vermont resident, Bill McKibben has a wildly funny, satirical novel called Radio Free Vermont. A fable of resistance.