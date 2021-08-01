‘I don’t feel any fear going out.’ How residents are living in America’s most vaccinated state

BURLINGTON, VERMONT — The sweaty Lindy Hoppers stood in a circle clapping to a hard-driving beat — switching partners and laughing on the ballroom floor of The Champlain Club in Vermont’s largest city.They clasped hands and rock stepped and spun in and out of quick embraces to swinging jazz rhythms on one of the last hardwood ballrooms in Burlington.With explosions of Covid-19 cases in almost every state fueling yet another nationwide surge in the deadly pandemic, the 30 dancers of all ages and skill levels could be engaging in a risky pleasure.”I thought partner dancing was always going to be the last thing to come back from the pandemic because there’s so much interaction,” said one dancer, Lorilee Schoenbeck, a naturopathic physician.
But these dancers are all vaccinated. They reside in America's most […]
Vermont’s entire population is about 625,000. Lower than many US counties. Vermont’s population is shrinking, the median age is 43 and it’s demographics in no way mirror the country as a whole. The argument that Democrat governance is “superior” falls apart when you look at all the major US cities and States so poorly run by Democrats.
Sorry Tom N, your assessment is bogus. Present-day Republican governance on the basis of objectively verifiable evidence is always inferior to Democratic governance. If you really care about data take a look at: https://www.schwartzreport.net/wp-admin/post.php.
By the way, Vermont’s population is larger than Wyoming’s,
— Stephan
Vermont may have a small population which is very community minded. They have their challenges too, esp. when it comes to logging. Climate Activist and Vermont resident, Bill McKibben has a wildly funny, satirical novel called Radio Free Vermont. A fable of resistance.