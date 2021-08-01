‘I don’t feel any fear going out.’ How residents are living in America’s most vaccinated state

Stephan: I am stunned at the difference in quality of life between those States, governed by Democrats, and those governed by Republicans, during this latest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. If this were a historical event, instead of present date, and one just looked at the numbers one could reasonably infer that Republicans were a kind of death cult and that believers were willing to put their allegiance to the cult above their own wellbeing or the wellbeing of their family, even at the risk of their own death. Here is Democratic Vermont at the positive happier of the spectrum.

People dine outside on Church Street in downtown Burlington.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT — The sweaty Lindy Hoppers stood in a circle clapping to a hard-driving beat — switching partners and laughing on the ballroom floor of The Champlain Club in Vermont’s largest city.They clasped hands and rock stepped and spun in and out of quick embraces to swinging jazz rhythms on one of the last hardwood ballrooms in Burlington.With explosions of Covid-19 cases in almost every state fueling yet another nationwide surge in the deadly pandemic, the 30 dancers of all ages and skill levels could be engaging in a risky pleasure.”I thought partner dancing was always going to be the last thing to come back from the pandemic because there’s so much interaction,” said one dancer, Lorilee Schoenbeck, a naturopathic physician.

CDC recommends encouraging everyone to wear a mask in school, regardless of vaccination status“It’s aerobic in each other’s faces and you’re constantly changing partners… In this dance venue, this would be an absolute super spreader.”But these dancers are all vaccinated. They reside in America’s most […]