As wildfires worsen, more California farms are deemed too risky to insure

Stephan: I have warned my readers, again and again, pay attention to what the insurance industry is doing. Get out before they stop insuring because property values are going to crash.

Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/Getty



Stu Smith got an email from his insurance company last summer with some bad news: His premium was more than quadrupling.

Smith is the co-owner of Smith Madrone, a wine operation in the mountains of California’s Sonoma Valley, and he had held a wildfire insurance policy with the company for more than 30 years. Now, though, the insurer had decided Smith’s property was too risky to keep on its customer rolls at anything close to its longtime price. If Smith wanted to renew his policy, he would have to pay annual premiums of more than $55,000, up from just $12,000 the year before.

The following week, as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire began to spread in the hills just east of Sonoma County, Smith scrambled to find a new insurance company. No private insurer seemed willing to issue him a policy, so at the last moment, he resorted to a state-run insurance plan that covered a portion of his property. The price was still orders of magnitude greater than what he’d grown used […]