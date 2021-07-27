Researchers are testing concrete that could charge your EV while you drive

Stephan: I predicted that roads that charged EV batteries were the future, and wrote it up in my novel Awakening. I have done several earlier stories on this (see SR archive) but this is the one that will, I think, become the norm if it tests out as well as is claimed.

Credit: Kalocsai Tamás / EyeEm/Getty

Roads that can charge electric cars or buses while you drive aren’t a new concept, but so far the technology has been relatively expensive and inefficient. However, Indiana’s Department of Transport (INDOT) has announced that it’s testing a new type of cement with embedded magnetized particles that could one day provide efficient, high-speed charging at “standard roadbuilding costs,” Autoblog has reported.

With funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), INDOT has teamed with Purdue University and German company Magment on the project. They’ll carry out the research in three phases, first testing if the magnetized cement (called “magment,” naturally) will work in the lab, then trying it out on a quarter-mile section of road.

In a brochure, Magment said its product delivers “record-breaking wireless transmission efficiency [at] up to 95 percent,” adding that it can be built at “standard road-building installation costs” and that it’s “robust and vandalism-proof.” The company also notes that slabs with the embedded ferrite particles could be built locally, presumably under license.

The final phase sounds […]