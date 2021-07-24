One of the biggest myths about EVs is busted in new study

A new study lays to rest the tired argument that electric vehicles aren’t much cleaner than internal combustion vehicles. Over the life cycle of an EV — from digging up the materials needed to build it to eventually laying the car to rest — it will release fewer greenhouse gas emissions than a gas-powered car, the research found. That holds true globally, whether an EV plugs into a grid in Europe with a larger share of renewables, or a grid in India that still relies heavily on coal.
This shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis. So governments from California to the European Union have proposed phasing out internal combustion engines by 2035. But there are still people who claim that EVs are only as clean as the grids they run on — and right now, fossil fuels still dominate when it comes […]
Here we are watching another technology upgrade/correct the problems caused by a previously dominate technology. This technology requires lithium so we are digging up new areas of the planet to supply that and other components of this wonderful new tech that is solving all past shortcomings. Then of course additional energy must be generated to feed all the new tech and so it goes without end. No determination made at the beginning to make this tech 100% recyclable so that it could vastly minimize damages to our one and only home just let’s make it work and maximize profits. Nothing new here….