The next Republican target: ballot campaigns

Stephan: The Republican Party is entirely committed to a fascist agenda. Republicans do not like democracy and are doing everything they can to sabotage it. Why aren't people out in the streets by the millions, why do people in the Red value states vote over and over for people who hold them in contempt? I don't know the answer to those questions, but I do know that democracy in the United States hangs by a thread. Here is the latest action by the fascists.

Medical care demonstrators in Washington

The Republicans who lead Idaho’s Legislature spent more than two years smarting over the passage of a 2018 ballot initiative that forced the state to expand Medicaid. They were also plotting their revenge.

This spring, as the lawmakers worried about a looming proposal to legalize medical marijuana, they passed a bill instituting an aggressive new standard on ballot campaigns. The outcry was fierce, with liberal activists quickly gathering 16,000 signatures from residents opposed to the legislation — including from rural counties the lawmakers said they were trying to help. Former state Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones delivered the petition to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

But Little was unmoved and signed the legislation in April, making Idaho home to some of the nation’s most restrictive requirements for ballot petitions. Organizers there are now required to secure signatures from 6 percent of voters in all 35 legislative districts in the state to get a question on the ballot for voters to decide.

The Idaho bill is part of a wave of legislation moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that’s intended to […]