A Supreme Court Ruling That’s Right Out of the 19th Century

Stephan: This is why Republicans have been obsessed with stacking the Supreme Court with ideologues. What stands out about the Roberts' court is not just its political bias, but its sheer nastiness.

Farmworkers harvesting beets in Arvin, Calif. Credit: UFW Instagram



Sitting in their air-conditioned offices with stewards who serve coffee and tea on request, a majority of our Supreme Court justices have come to an awful decision. They ordered an essential class of workers into slave-like isolation—unseen, unheard and unprotected—as they toil in scorching heat harvesting crops.

The justices, exploiting a single incident, turned back the clock on farmworker rights nearly a half-century.

In an under-reported 6-3 decision, the justices drop-kicked the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975 into the trash bin. That California law gave farmworkers access to labor organizers. The court decision assures farm owners that they once again reign over their employees like plantation owners in the antebellum South, just without bullwhips.

“It seems like a return to indentured servitude,” Rev. Richard Witt, executive director of the Rural and Migrant Ministry in NewYorkState, said after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 23 decision inCedar Point Nursery v. Hassid.

In practical terms, the ruling means that farmworkers cannot access union organizers unless they leave the farm, creating a legal barrier that segregates the […]