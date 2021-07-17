Vaccine hesitancy morphs into hostility, as opposition to shots hardens

Stephan: The MAGA world has created and submitted to the anti-vaxxer hysteria. If you have been vaccinated, sit back. You are witnessing one of history's greatest examples of karma in action. As the President said, "the only pandemic we have is the unvaccinated one." Tens of thousands of people are going to commit a kind of Westernized seppuku, politicized suicide in front of us. It is already happening. It will be interesting to see how American society reacts, particularly, the people around the anti-vaxxer people who contract Covid, many dying from it. There will be other pandemics because as a result of human-mediated climate change viruses and bacteria are mutating to accommodate to the change circumstances of their lives. At this point, my hope is that these sacrifices will finally awaken that facts don't care whether you believe in them, they still are what they are and capable of doing what Covid-19, or AIDS before it, did. The response to pandemics that fosters wellbeing is to make decisions based on science not politics.

Anti-vaccine rally protesters in Houston last month. (Mark Felix/AFP/Getty

On July Fourth, President Biden celebrated dramatic progress in the war on the coronavirus, with more than 150 million adults fully vaccinated and infections plunging 93 percent since Inauguration Day. “Together, we’re beating the virus,” Biden said at a party on the White House lawn.

But at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, attendees celebrated a different — essentially opposite — milestone: that Biden had missed his goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults.

“Clearly they were hoping — the government was hoping — that they could sort of sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated,” activist Alex Berenson told the crowd Saturday, seeming to inflate Biden’s target. “And it isn’t happening.”

The crowd clapped and cheered at that failure.

What began as “vaccine hesitancy” has morphed into outright vaccine hostility, as conservatives increasingly attack the White House’s coronavirus message, mischaracterize its vaccination campaign and, more and more, vow to skip the shots altogether.

The notion that the vaccine drive is pointless or harmful — or perhaps even a government plot — […]