Donald Trump’s military coup didn’t (quite) happen — but it was much closer than we knew

Stephan: Donald Trump should be indicted for treason, tried, and on the basis of the evidence put in prison. His former wife told us decades ago he kept Hitler's speeches on his bedside table, and he has clearly been a wannabe Fuhrer. I find it amazing that there seems to be no accountability.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark A. Milley (R) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on October 7, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/ Getty

Evermore damning revelations about Donald Trump’s regime began first as a trickle, then became a persistent leak, eventually a torrent and are now seemingly a tsunami.

For more than four years, many prominent public voices continued to deny that Trump led a neofascist movement that posed an existential threat to American democracy. Too many Americans, to protect themselves from trauma or to evade personal responsibility for their inaction or indifference or passivity, have also consistently denied the dangers of Trumpism.

Even after Trump’s attempted coup and his followers’ attack on the U.S. Capitol, public opinion polls suggest that tens of millions of Americans would prefer to throw the horrors of Trumpism and the events of that day down the memory well.

That will not save them from the reality of what has happened, and is still happening, as Trumpism, […]