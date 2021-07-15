U.S. vaccination campaign prevented up to 279,000 COVID-19 deaths

Stephan: Today I got three anti-vaxxer emails, and I am disgusted. The politicization by Republicans of, and their spreading grotesque disinformation about what should have been a straightforward health issue is an act of brutal inhumanity that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands. If you have been part of this you should be ashamed of yourself. There is a certain karma to it though. This militant willful ignorance has killed tens of thousands of Trumpers, evangelicals, and White racists.

Credit: Adobe.com

The coordinated and rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in the United States late last year has saved some 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, a new study led by the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) finds.

These gains, however, could be swiftly reversed by the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has the potential to unleash a surge of new cases among the millions of people in the United States who remain unvaccinated.

“The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” said lead author Alison Galvani, the Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at YSPH.

“Yet until a greater majority of Americans are vaccinated, many more people could still die from this virus. The danger is not over. Now is not the time to let down our guard,” she said.

The study is currently published by The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that promotes a more effective and equitable healthcare […]