Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 14th, 2021

In California’s interior, there’s no escape from the desperate heat: ‘Why are we even here?’

Author:     Maanvi Singh
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 10 Jul 2021 06.00 EDT
 Link: In California’s interior, there’s no escape from the desperate heat: ‘Why are we even here?’
Stephan:   Climate change is radically changing the environment, and it is having a major impact on the fields where your food is grown. As a result expect to see a significant increase in food prices, as whole formerly fecund and productive areas are rendered unproductive.
Farmworkers stack boxes of melons on a mobile platform in Firebaugh, California, where temperatures are expected to surpass 110F. 
Credit: Terry Chea/AP

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA – Soaring temperatures are a way of life in the Central Valley, but racial disparities mean many have no access to relief.

n Cantua, a small town deep within California’s farming heartland, the heat had always been a part of life. “We can do nothing against it,” said Julia Mendoza, who’s lived in this town for 27 years. But lately, she says, the searing temperatures are almost unlivable.

By midday on Thursday, the first day of a protracted, extreme heatwave in California’s Central Valley, the country roads were sizzling with heat. A young volunteer with a local environmental justice non-profit who had come to check in on the neighborhood collapsed on the sidewalk, her face bright red and damp. Construction crews working nearby quickly swept her into an air-conditioned car and handed her a cold bottle of water.

¡Mira, el calor!” gasped Mendoza as she rushed over from her front porch. Arcelia Luna, her friend and neighbor shook her head as […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Apparently it hasn’t effected the Washington cherry crop. I just bought some of the best tasting cherries I have ever bought recently and stored so many in my freezer that it took up a whole shelf. You have to watch where you buy them though: i got mine at $2/bag at Aldi’s, but Martin’s charges by the ounce and a same size bag there costs about $12. Watch where you shop!