Heat Wave Killed An Estimated 1 Billion Sea Creatures, And Scientists Fear Even Worse

Stephan: A few days ago I presented a piece on how the environment is altering radically as climate change gains momentum. Now, this. Nature is changing, the ecosystem of earth is undergoing a transformation. Each year from now on all of this is going to get worse. That is happening, even as Republican climate deniers in Congress and state legislatures blather on claiming humans have nothing to do with climate change, or this alteration in the earth's ecosystem. If it wasn't so tragic it would be satire.

Marine biologist Christopher Harley from the University of British Columbia says he has found hundreds of thousands of dead mussels on one beach alone.

Credit: Christopher Harley/University of British Columbia



With the Pacific region hitting record-setting temperatures in the last few weeks, a new study from Canada shows the heat waves’ enormous impact on marine life:An estimated1 billion sea creatures on the coast of Vancouverhave died as a result of the heat, a researchersaid.

But that number is likely to be much higher, said professor Christopher Harley from the University of British Columbia.

“I’ve been working in the Pacific Northwest for most of the past 25 years, and I have not seen anything like this here,” he said. “This is far more extensive than anything I’ve ever seen.”

Harley reaches his estimates by counting the number of sea creatures, mostly mussels, in a section that he said is representative of an entire beach. He varies measuring some beaches that are rocky and some that are not to get a full estimate for the entire ecosystem.

“This is a preliminary estimate based on good data, but […]