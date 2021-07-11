Pro-Insurrection Congressman: ‘America Needs You’ to ‘Fight’ and ‘Sacrifice’ Lives Like Soldiers at Valley Forge

Stephan: When I tell you that we are in a cold civil war between those who favor racial and gender equality and the christofascist White supremacists that have taken over the Republican Party, I am neither kidding nor exaggerating. In fact, my main concern is that Democrats do not recognize this, and are not taking it seriously. Well, here is a major Republican moron, Representative Mo Brooks. Listen to his words. what do you think he is saying? Alabama voters you sent this cretin to Congress; is this the kind of person you want representing you? Please do the rest of us a favor and vote this many out of office.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was one of the very first leaders of Donald Trump‘s January 6 insurrection, on Friday urged GOP voters at a conservative conference to fight and die for America, just like George Washington’s soldiers did at Valley Forge, and telegraphing to them their very “survival” is at stake.

Brooks was the first member of Congress to declare he would vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College and vote to overturn the free and fair presidential election. On January 6 he also delivered a speech, telling Trump supporters at the Trump-financed, Trump-produced, and Trump-promoted rally prior to the violent attack on the Capitol, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

On Friday Brooks told attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, that the “choice is simple: We can surrender and submit. Or we can fight back, as our ancestors have done.”

The use of the word “ancestors” appears quite intentional, and may have been used in an anti-immigrant whitewashing to make his audience feel even more connected to America’s founders.

