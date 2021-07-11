Pro-Insurrection Congressman: ‘America Needs You’ to ‘Fight’ and ‘Sacrifice’ Lives Like Soldiers at Valley Forge

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was one of the very first leaders of Donald Trump‘s January 6 insurrection, on Friday urged GOP voters at a conservative conference to fight and die for America, just like George Washington’s soldiers did at Valley Forge, and telegraphing to them their very “survival” is at stake.
Brooks was the first member of Congress to declare he would vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College and vote to overturn the free and fair presidential election. On January 6 he also delivered a speech, telling Trump supporters at the Trump-financed, Trump-produced, and Trump-promoted rally prior to the violent attack on the Capitol, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”
On Friday Brooks told attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, that the “choice is simple: We can surrender and submit. Or we can fight back, as our ancestors have done.”
The use of the word “ancestors” appears quite intentional, and may have been used in an anti-immigrant whitewashing to make his audience feel even more connected to America’s founders.
We have gender and racial equality.
“The weak and the inferior have always contended for equal rights; they have always insisted that the state compel the strong and superior to supply their wants and otherwise make good these deficiencies which are all too often the natural result of their own indifference and indolence.”
Michael — We do not have anything close to approximating racial or gender equality, as endless data attests.
Every day I become more strongly convinced that opposition to the Trump cult insanity will not effectively coalesce until there is at least one more event of insurrection that rivals January 6. They grow more deranged, violent, hateful, and determined by the day, since they are suffering few consequences for their actions. The Trumpistas throw around the world “woke” as an insult to their opposition, but to me it seems we need more people wake up and smell the existential threat to democracy before it’s too late. That such a well-documented invasion of our capitol doesn’t seem to have been enough sends chills down my spine.
Now is time for all good people to come to the aid of their country. NOW!
Mo Brooks another sunshine patriot who never served in the Imperial Forces of our empire. Yet he is all about a starting a fight to die for Amerika. I thinking he is all for others doing that fighting and dying whilst he collects the votes and the cash so very modern day republicanism.