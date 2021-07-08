The uncomfortable truth about the authoritarian Christian right’s role in American politics

Stephan: I have been talking about the christofascist trend and the transformation of American evangelical Christianity into a White supremacist male-dominant fascist cult, and that cult's melding with the Republican Party. It is, I think, one of the greatest dangers facing the future of America.

President Donald J. Trump joins members of his Cabinet in a prayer led by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry during a Cabinet Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo/Joyce N. Boghosian

In the wake of the Pew Research Center’s findings that 84 percent of the white evangelical Protestant vote went to former President Donald Trump in 2020, it is more important than ever for the American public to face the uncomfortable truth about the authoritarian Christian right’s deleterious impact on society, culture and politics.

Some of us have been pushing for this conversation for years, with various iterations of relevant data and scholarship helping to elucidate key points. During the 2016 primaries, a few political scientists drew attention to a link between authoritarian personality traits and support for Trump. For Religion Dispatches, I wrote at the time, “if ‘a desire for order and a fear of outsiders’ predicts Trump support, the question of why white evangelicals are backing a trash-talking billionaire can be easily […]