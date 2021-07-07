Mundane as it may seem, the future of U.S. climate policy could rest on what happens over the next few years with national building codes.

Buildings are huge generators of planet-warming gases, with fossil fuels responsible for everything from heating and cooling to cooking and charging our devices. Experts say a massive overhaul of building efficiency is imperative within the next decade to prevent catastrophic warming.
Building codes are updated every three years, and making those more aggressive is the most obvious way to make such an overhaul happen ― requiring things like energy-saving windows and chargers for electric vehicles, and eliminating natural gas-powered appliances. But as the private consortium that writes the codes that all 50 states adopt is preparing for the next round, it has given industries opposed to climate progress even more power over the process.
Last week, the International Code Council, a nonprofit made up of industry groups and local governments, named 93 people to its committees writing the 2024 codes for commercial and residential […]
May I suggest an in depth article about straw bale homes, some of which I understand are stilling standing on the praires of the mid-west after many, many years. They use an annually renewable resource which is often burned in the case of rice straw, thus adding to pollution.
There are many alternative building materials and methods available….
rammed earth, adobe, 3D, stacked tires…all providing excellent insulating properties.
And praises be a use for recycled plastic as lumber and other building materials. I have felt for some time that landfills and oceans waters could/should be mining sites of the future to extract many useful materials that can be reformulated, reconstituted and otherwise changed for useful benefit. Virgin materials should be taxed in a way to drive the market towards recycled technologies.
When I worked in Florida, I could not believe they would large high-rise buildings right on the beach. I knew it was a very bad idea, and now the builders and buyers will suffer VERY SOON.