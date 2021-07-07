Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 7th, 2021

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is ‘bullsh*t’

Author:     Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski and Drew Myers
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     12:28 AM ET, Wed July 7, 2021
 Link: GOP Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is ‘bullsh*t’
Stephan:   Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is today's winner of the Republican Scum Award. I'll just let him speak for himself, and ask the people of Wisconsin, how could you elect someone like this to the Senate?
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2021.
Credit: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Reuters

Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN’s KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is “bullsh*t.””I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is — as Lord Monckton said — bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said, without uttering the expletive but mouthing it, and referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. “By the way, it is.”Johnson, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, continued that “there are more and more scientists” writing books “just laying this to waste” and questioned why the US was focused on the climate crisis at all.”What are we doing here? Well, we’re killing ourselves,” said Johnson, adding, “it’s a self-inflicted wound.”

Johnson made the comments in early June to the Republican Women […]

7 Comments

  1. Lori on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 5:50 am

    Bullshit, instead of documented fact, seems to dominate the Republican Party.
    https://youtu.be/-iMlzKh4qbE

  2. Will on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 6:06 am

    All Hail the stupid and profit driven a-holes of our governing and economic elite!

    • Lori on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 6:31 am

      Yeah well, it takes a special kind of stupid, to admit you’re not paying taxes,,,to people who’s taxes are paying your pension.

      • Will on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:23 pm

        Yes and still get reelected…all hail the rich!

  3. Rev. Dean on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    Ron Johnson is an idiot. How could he have gotten elected?

    • Will on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 5:58 pm

      His father-in-law’s money, well that and claiming to be a self-made man of the people.

      • Rev. Dean on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:40 am

        Thank you, Will. That does explain it very well. Enough money can buy anything, even a presidency. We must get rid of “Citizens United” which is one cause of the rich getting more power for themselves.