GOP Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is ‘bullsh*t’

Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN’s KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is “bullsh*t.””I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is — as Lord Monckton said — bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said, without uttering the expletive but mouthing it, and referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. “By the way, it is.”Johnson, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, continued that “there are more and more scientists” writing books “just laying this to waste” and questioned why the US was focused on the climate crisis at all.”What are we doing here? Well, we’re killing ourselves,” said Johnson, adding, “it’s a self-inflicted wound.”
Johnson made the comments in early June to the Republican Women […]
Bullshit, instead of documented fact, seems to dominate the Republican Party.
https://youtu.be/-iMlzKh4qbE
All Hail the stupid and profit driven a-holes of our governing and economic elite!
Yeah well, it takes a special kind of stupid, to admit you’re not paying taxes,,,to people who’s taxes are paying your pension.
Yes and still get reelected…all hail the rich!
Ron Johnson is an idiot. How could he have gotten elected?
His father-in-law’s money, well that and claiming to be a self-made man of the people.
Thank you, Will. That does explain it very well. Enough money can buy anything, even a presidency. We must get rid of “Citizens United” which is one cause of the rich getting more power for themselves.