GOP Sen. Ron Johnson mouths to GOP luncheon that climate change is ‘bullsh*t’

Stephan: Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is today's winner of the Republican Scum Award. I'll just let him speak for himself, and ask the people of Wisconsin, how could you elect someone like this to the Senate?

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2021.

Credit: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Reuters

Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN’s KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is “bullsh*t.””I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is — as Lord Monckton said — bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said, without uttering the expletive but mouthing it, and referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. “By the way, it is.”Johnson, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, continued that “there are more and more scientists” writing books “just laying this to waste” and questioned why the US was focused on the climate crisis at all.”What are we doing here? Well, we’re killing ourselves,” said Johnson, adding, “it’s a self-inflicted wound.”

Johnson made the comments in early June to the Republican Women […]