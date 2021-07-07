A third of White conservatives refuse to get vaccinated — a refusal shown in polling and the real world

Stephan: The Covid pandemic is far from over, particularly in Red value states where the vaccination rate is very low and a large percentage of the population simply will not get vaccinated. It is basically becoming a pandemic defined by one's political affiliation. You just can't fix stupid and, as a result, many MAGAts are going to die.

Two elected officials have weighed in over the past several days on the effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.

The first was President Biden. During a July 4 speech at the White House, he again encouraged the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, referring to covid-19, the disease it causes.

“Covid-19 has not been vanquished,” he said. “We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant, but the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated. My fellow Americans, it’s the most patriotic thing you can do. So, please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it — do it now for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community and for your country.”

The second official to offer thoughts was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who weighed in on Twitter.

“No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant,” she wrote. “They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again.”

According to analysis from Harvard […]