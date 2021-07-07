A third of White conservatives refuse to get vaccinated — a refusal shown in polling and the real world

Two elected officials have weighed in over the past several days on the effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.
The first was President Biden. During a July 4 speech at the White House, he again encouraged the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, referring to covid-19, the disease it causes.
“Covid-19 has not been vanquished,” he said. “We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant, but the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated. My fellow Americans, it’s the most patriotic thing you can do. So, please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it — do it now for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community and for your country.”
The second official to offer thoughts was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who weighed in on Twitter.
“No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant,” she wrote. “They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again.”
According to analysis from Harvard […]
From the party of anti-science
People are good or bad based on skin color.
People are good or bad based on religion.
People are good or bad based on immigration status.
People are good or bad based on sex.
People are good or bad based on vax status.
Never mind that there are effective cheap treatments like ivermectin. Never mind that many are immune due to having had disease.
Never mind that some should not have a vax period due to other considerations.
Never mind that new vax are experimental and thus long term implications of spike protein lodging in ovaries are unknown.
Unvaxxed are just dirty bad stupid people who anybody can now freely discriminate against. Teaching this to young people is insane!
And dems are leading the way in the discrimination and censorship of science that doesn’t affirm the dominent govmint story.
We are indeed living in strange times.
It’s easy to say such things when you do not care about actual facts as they have come to light. And, BTW, I lost two friends to covid, so it is an effort to be polite.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/rates-of-new-covid-19-cases-are-almost-3-times-higher-in-states-with-low-vaccination-rates-new-data-shows/ar-AALPOfC
Seems to me Darwin described a natural process that will disproportionately impact these people.
I think I night still wear a mask just to be overly safe. You never know if the vaccine might be perfect in protecting you, even with a vaccine.