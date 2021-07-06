Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 6th, 2021

U.K. Says Cheerio to Coal Power

Author:     Alexandria Herr
Source:     Grist
Publication Date:     Jul 02, 2021
 U.K. Says Cheerio to Coal Power
Stephan:   Here is some good news for the entire planet.

It’s Friday, July 2, and the U.K. is accelerating its deadline for quitting coal.

The United Kingdom is planning to end all coal-fired electricity generation by October 2024, moving up the country’s previous target by a full year. The new timeline is designed to “send a clear signal around the world that the U.K. is leading the way in consigning coal power to the history books,” said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the country’s energy and climate change minister, in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes months before the United Nations’ annual climate change summit, COP26, which will be hosted in November in Glasgow. 

Ending coal-fired electricity does not mean ending coal extraction. The U.K. will still be mining coal for export and using it in industrial processes like steel production, and a heavily protested brand-new coal mine is still under consideration in Northern England. 

Despite these caveats, any move to reduce coal consumption is good for the climate. Coal-fired electricity is extremely carbon-intensive, accounting for 30 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions globally. It’s also a major source of fine […]

