The Rest of the World Is Worried About America

Stephan: Over this past week, three non-American readers wrote me to say that now that travel is possible again they had reconsidered their long-planned trip to the U.S. and decided not to make it. "I don't think I would feel safe in Atlanta," one man wrote me. A woman said that rather than coming to America she had arranged for her nephew and his family to come to her in Portugal. All three commented that the America they had known and previously visited seemed to have disappeared, and been replaced by a country they no longer knew or that felt safe. I wrote them back and told each of them that I agreed and felt much the same way.

This weekend, American skies will be aflame with fireworks celebrating our legacy of freedom and democracy, even as Republican legislature after Republican legislature constricts the franchise and national Republicans have filibustered the expansive For The People Act. It will be a strange spectacle.

It is hard to view your own country objectively. There is too much cant and myth, too many stories and rituals. So over the past week, I’ve been asking foreign scholars of democracy how the fights over the American political system look to them. These conversations have been, for the most part, grim.

“I’m positive that American democracy is not what Americans think it is,” David Altman, a political scientist in Chile, told me. “There is a cognitive dissonance between what American citizens believe their institutions are and what they actually are.”

“The thing that makes me really worried is how similar what’s going on in the U.S. looks to a series of countries in the world where democracy has really taken a big toll and, in many cases, died,” Staffan Lindberg, a Swedish political scientist who directs the Varieties of Democracy Institute, said. “I’m talking about countries like Hungary under Orban, Turkey in the early days of Erdogan’s rule, Modi […]