A massive exposé reveals the moral character of the obscenely rich

Stephan: I ran the earlier story referenced here. Wealth inequality has grown to such a difference that we essentially have two different species, each living in its own reality created by how the tax laws are conformed. This inequality has been planned and is deliberate. Laws were passed by politicians who would benefit from those laws. The tax laws make it legally permissible to turn a politician into your servant paying them through dark money. This matters because elections are so expensive in the United States that most Congress members spend hours each day raising money. The system is completely corrupt.

Warren Buffet Credit: Shutterstock

ProPublica is doing the Lord’s work. Specifically, investigative reporters Jesse Eisinger, Jeff Ernsthausen and Paul Kiel are doing it. Two weeks ago, the nonprofit news group published the first in a planned series of pieces revealing, in exquisite detail, the moral character of the very obscenely rich. The series will be based on “a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years.” It’s a goddamn truth-bomb:

It demolishes the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most. The IRS records show that the wealthiest can — perfectly legally — pay income taxes that are only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, their fortunes grow each year.

Their first report, published on June 8, exposed the very obscenely rich as the greatest tax dodgers of them all. But before I get into it, let me say two things. One, Eisinger et al. do more than reveal the […]