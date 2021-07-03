Why does it cost so much to build things in America?

Stephan: If you have ever travelled in Europe, Japan, or China you know how inferior the American infrastructure is. Our airports look like those of developing nations, our passenger rail system is a bad joke from the 1950s, our bridges are an aging catastrophe waiting to happen. And everything about our infrastructure is absurdly expensive. This article raises issues that you rarely hear discussed in the media, but which are, in my opinion,of great importance.

As Congress argues over the size of the infrastructure bill and how to pay for it, very little attention is being devoted to one of the most perplexing problems: Why does it cost so much more to build transportation networks in the US than in the rest of the world?

In an interview in early June, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged the problem, but he offered no solutions except the need to study it further.

Biden’s original infrastructure proposal included $621 billion for roads, rail, and bridges. His plan is billed not only as an infrastructure plan but one that would help respond to the climate crisis. A big part of that is making it easier for more Americans to travel by mass transit. The Biden plan noted that “America lags its peers — including Canada, the U.K., and Australia — in the on-time and on-budget delivery of infrastructure,” but that understates the problem.

Not only are these projects inordinately expensive, states and localities are not even attempting to build particularly ambitious projects. The US is the sixth-most expensive country […]