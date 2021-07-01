Not just neo-Nazis with tiki torches: Why Jewish students say they also fear cloaked anti-Semitism

Personal hate and global movements online
Both Jassey and Flayton explain their own positions — their culture, their faith, their support for Israel but not all the actions of its governments — with great nuance.But nuance disappears online, where college students spend so much of the time, and the vitriol there has been particularly harsh.”I’m a white supremacist. I’m a Nazi. I kill babies. I’m a genocide apologist. I am a racist. I support ethnic cleansing and colonialism,” Flayton says, quoting some of the abuse hurled at him. “I get more death threats than my parents would probably like to know about.”Blake Flayton says those with mass followings on social media should take extra care not to fan the flames of Jewish hate, even if they say their speech is intended to be political and not […]
Anti-Semitism should be banned on the internet.
What we spend our energy on is what happens. Warnings are fine. Be sure and include “What Could Possibly Go Right” – as Vicki Robin puts it. It’s the good ideas lying around when change is happening that get picked up and acted upon. Chaos is emblematic of CHANGE. How do we get better at trust, at love. That is the challenge.
Our thoughts determine what happens:
https://www.ttfuture.org/academy/david-bohm/david-bohm