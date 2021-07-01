Not just neo-Nazis with tiki torches: Why Jewish students say they also fear cloaked anti-Semitism

Stephan: The growing racism in the United States is the reaction to our becoming a majority-minority nation, concurrently with the diminishing power of the White supremacist cult called evangelical Christianity. During the course of the pandemic church attendance already declining particularly amongst the young, has even more dramatically fallen off. Then there is the growing trend of gender equality. It should surprise no one that accompanying all this is a rise in antisemitism, which is increasing significantly. All of this, start to finish, is a manifestation of White fear on the part of insecure Whites who are afraid they cannot compete on a level playing field.

American antisemite cretins in Charlottesville, Virginia

Personal hate and global movements online

Both Jassey and Flayton explain their own positions — their culture, their faith, their support for Israel but not all the actions of its governments — with great nuance.But nuance disappears online, where college students spend so much of the time, and the vitriol there has been particularly harsh.”I’m a white supremacist. I’m a Nazi. I kill babies. I’m a genocide apologist. I am a racist. I support ethnic cleansing and colonialism,” Flayton says, quoting some of the abuse hurled at him. “I get more death threats than my parents would probably like to know about.” Blake Flayton says those with mass followings on social media should take extra care not to fan the flames of Jewish hate, even if they say their speech is intended to be political and not […]