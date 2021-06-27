Erik Prince linked to long-running undercover scheme to infiltrate Democratic party organizations

Stephan: Erik Prince, the richest hired killer in the world -- oh, excuse me, mercenary -- and brother of the former and unlamented Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, wins today's Republican Scum Award. Unless you live on Earth 2 it should be obvious to you by now that there is no grift, no lie, no cheat, no crime that the Republican Party will not commit or carry out to stay in power. I know that sounds partisan, but it is based entirely on objectively verifiable facts.

Erik Prince Credit: Screencapture

A former British spy and Republican mega-donor Erik Prince, a founder of the private military contractor Blackwater (now rebranded as “Academi) and brother to former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, recruited a motley crew of home-grown American operatives from the conservative group Project Veritas and elsewhere to lead an initiative to infiltrate state-level Democratic party organizations and campaigns, according to a new report.

Prince, alongside the ex-MI6 officer he recruited to head the project, Richard Seddon, also targeted moderate Republican officials and those deemed as insufficiently dedicated to the hardline right-wing agenda favored by former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Friday.

The duo were bankrolled by the longtime conservative donor and heiress to the Gore-Tex fortune, Susan Gore, and trained their operatives on a remote Wyoming ranch in areas like the “basics of espionage” and “political sabotage,” according to the newspaper.

It remains unclear what level of success they were able to accomplish, though the Times notes Seddon and Prince placed two spies — Beau Maier, the nephew of conservative […]