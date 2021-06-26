Pelosi announces select committee will investigate Jan. 6 attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she would create a new committee to investigate what she said are “many questions” about the events leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and the federal response to that day.
“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Pelosi said, adding that the committee will look into both the “root causes” of the storming of the Capitol, as well as broader security concerns for the complex.
“It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened,” Pelosi said.
Democrats are moving to create the panel four weeks after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan effort to establish an independent commission. Pelosi said she still preferred a bipartisan approach, resembling Congress’s probe into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but said she had no indication Senate Republicans could be persuaded to ever agree to that tack.
Pelosi did not disclose who would lead the commission, saying she would “make those announcements later.” Several of her members, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn have privately pushed for Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who seems to be the caucus favorite with […]
I, like many of the protesters, was not happy with the way that Mr. Trump was treated. He was wrongly impeached for looking into the Joe and Hunter Biden quid pro quo in Ukraine, a matter that is slowly unraveling. The Bidens are being protected, while Trump is being unmercifully prosecuted and attacked. The elections were unfair BECAUSE the Democratic party and the media refused to expose Biden. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protests with looting and vandalism are being ignored!
Such a crock you trumpers are always the victims. If the media is not glorifying dear leader then it is fake news and a conspiracy to destroy America. Yet on 1/06 your lot held a “party for the patriots” in the Capitol, a love fest that caused destruction and death. And oh that election thingy, himself LOST get over it!
Respect for facts and others never seems to matter to Trumpistas, as demonstrated in the dishonest or ignorant twaddle to which you responded.
Trump did not carry himself as a President with class and dignity. Stating that BLM rioters should be shot, or shot in the foot isn’t the only incident of how he felt about anyone disagreeing with him. The insurrection, and his part in inciting it over our own government, was sickening. This division goes way back before Trump was even elected, he stated “they don’t look like Indians” complaining before a panel, that Indians didn’t have to pay taxes in their casinos but he did. I wish people could’ve seen that YouTube video before he was elected.
Some Republicans have common sense and know right from wrong. Some Republicans blindly adhere to their political party and Trumps blatant wrongdoing. I watched his violence inciting speech, and have a mind of my own to know it was wrong. The aftermath proved it was wrong. It doesn’t take political affiliation with a party to know that – just common sense and an ear for the Truth.
Rudy Giuliani got his Truth. May Truth prevail with criminals who hold office, divide our country, and get paid on our dime for doing it.
I wonder if she could appoint some Republicans onto the committee too so it’s bipartisan whether they like it or not. Maybe that only works in school—Their grade depends on the work they do together. Oh well.