Laid to Waste:Taliban seizes a THIRD of Afghanistan in blitz offensive after US wastes nearly $1TRILLION in ‘pointless’ 20-year war

Stephan: Let's begin with Dick Cheney, lackey of the military-industrial industry, and his "Weapons of Mass Destruction," and trace the trend down to today. We have destroyed, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and the only people to benefit are those on the M-I gravy train. Almost a trillion squandered in Afghanistan, to say nothing of the human suffering, violence, and death created. What we are beginning to see clearly is that when only 1% of a population are involved with the military bad things happen.

The Taliban have seized control of a THIRD of Afghanistan as they continue to accelerate their blitz offensive while the US continues to withdraw their forces.

The US has wasted nearly $1trillion on the “pointless” 20-year battle trying to stave off the terror group who are fighting to gain ultimate control over the war-torn country.

The Taliban have been on tenterhooks to forge ahead with their scheme since President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of troops back in April and have since continued at “lightning speed”.

Jihadist forces have now advanced across rural areas, putting them in reaching distance of major cities such as Herat and Kabul.

A recent US intelligence report warned they could take the capital, Kabul, within six months.

They have now seized hold in almost twice as much of Afghanistan as they had two months ago – sparking concerns they are planning an explosive offensive this summer.

It would see mark “the greatest jihadist victory since the Soviets quit in 1989,” one observer told the Daily Mail.

It would exceed even the worst-case scenarios US intelligence warned of months ago, prompting President Biden […]