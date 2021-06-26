Laid to Waste:Taliban seizes a THIRD of Afghanistan in blitz offensive after US wastes nearly $1TRILLION in ‘pointless’ 20-year war

The Taliban have seized control of a THIRD of Afghanistan as they continue to accelerate their blitz offensive while the US continues to withdraw their forces.
The US has wasted nearly $1trillion on the “pointless” 20-year battle trying to stave off the terror group who are fighting to gain ultimate control over the war-torn country.
The Taliban have been on tenterhooks to forge ahead with their scheme since President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of troops back in April and have since continued at “lightning speed”.
Jihadist forces have now advanced across rural areas, putting them in reaching distance of major cities such as Herat and Kabul.
A recent US intelligence report warned they could take the capital, Kabul, within six months.
They have now seized hold in almost twice as much of Afghanistan as they had two months ago – sparking concerns they are planning an explosive offensive this summer.
It would see mark “the greatest jihadist victory since the Soviets quit in 1989,” one observer told the Daily Mail.
It would exceed even the worst-case scenarios US intelligence warned of months ago, prompting President Biden […]
The American Afghan government will fold faster than our Vietnamese experiment. There won’t be anyone to defend the Bagram perimeter as the last flights escape the Taliban takeover. Perhaps we can pay protection money to cover our escape. At least the Soviet Afghan government lasted for about two years before collapse. Another powerful example of the arrogance of empires all comes to a bad end for all concerned.
9/11 itself was a “false-flag” operation. Just look at what the “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth” have to say about the “REAL” 9/11 story. I know what I saw was not what our government told us. I truly believe it was all planned by the Military-Industrial-Complex with Cheney and others helping.
P.S.: My local TV station had all-day coverage of 9/11 and I watched it all. I even saw the plane that was SHOT DOWN here in Pa. as well as Dick Cheney’s order for the military aircraft shooting the left engine accompanied by a witness who was later deleted from all channels as were the photos. I even saw footage of the motor being shot off of the commercial aircraft which was the actual cause of the accident. Of course the fact that the buildings that fell all looked like all other demolitions which were done on purpose. No building has ever fallen straight down like those of 9/11, and it was so obvious that even a normal person without an engineering degree in the subject should be able to understand these simple truths. I even saw the man who owned one of the buildings order the destruction of one of them when he said something like “take it down”. YES, it was all a hoax perpetuated by the Military-Industrial-Complex. I even have a file where they said a couple of years before 9/11/01 that they needed something like another “Pearl Harbor” to establish a reason for more weapons of all kinds. This letter was called “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” and was written by The “Foreign Relations Committee” in September 2000.
Why haven’t we ended this by now. What have we been doing there for 20 years. Politics is insane since it is now simply money marketing and a big pissing contest between those in power…Not very bright are they and who really puts them in office., Is it time to really tell truths about what and who is in power or continue “don’t rock the boat” mentality. Time to change the script, don’t you think?