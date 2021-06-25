The Biggest Threat to America Is America Itself

Stephan: If you read me regularly you know that for some time I have been saying the problem with America is Americans, and the fact that we cannot tell ourselves the truth about ourselves and, thus, in spite of our economic strength, our society is exceptional only its social inferiority across a wide range of social outcome measures. Facts are facts. Nicholas Kristoff seems to have come to the same conclusion.

“America is back” became President Biden’s refrain on his European trip this month, and in a narrow sense it is.

Credit: Erin Kirkland/The New York Times

We no longer have a White House aide desperately searching for a fire alarm to interrupt a president as he humiliates our country at an international news conference, as happened in 2018. And a Pew Research Center survey found that 75 percent of those polled in a dozen countries expressed “confidence in the U.S. president to do the right thing,” compared with 17 percent a year ago.

Yet in a larger sense, America is not back. In terms of our well-being at home and competitiveness abroad, the blunt truth is that America is lagging. In some respects, we are sliding toward mediocrity.

Greeks have higher high school graduation rates. Chileans live longer. Fifteen-year-olds in Russia, Poland, Latvia and many other countries are better at math than their American counterparts — perhaps a metric for where nations will stand in a generation or two.

As […]