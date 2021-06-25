EPA inaction blamed as US bees suffer second highest colony losses on record

Stephan: As a result of the Trump EPA pro-pesticide decisions, the decline of bees in the U.S., which I have reported on several times in the past, continues. This has critical implications for the country's agriculture and your life and the life of your family. You can expect your food prices to go up, and you can also see less healthy plants in your garden. Seen in the context of the concurrent radical decline of the Monarch butterflies it is obvious that industrial chemical monoculture agriculture is destroying the planet's ecosystems and is not sustainable.

Working bees on honey cells Credit: Shutterstock

Beekeepers this year in the United States reported the second highest annual loss of managed honey bee colonies since records began in 2006, according to results of a nationwide survey released Wednesday.

The non-profit Bee Informed Partnership (BIP) said in its preliminary analysis that beekeepers—ranging from small backyard keepers to commercial operations—lost 45.5% of their colonies between April 2020 and April 2021. The results are based on a survey of over 3,300 U.S. beekeepers managing a combined 192,384 colonies.

“The worrisome part is we see no progression towards a reduction of losses.”

“This year’s survey results show that colony losses are still high,” said Nathalie Steinhauer, BIP’s science coordinator and a post-doctoral researcher in the University of Maryland Department of Entomology, in a statement.

The annual loss is 6.1 percentage points higher than the average loss rate of 39.4% over the last 10 years, the researchers said.

“Though we see fluctuations from year to year,” said Steinhauer, “the worrisome part is we see no progression towards a reduction of losses.”

During winter beekeepers reported […]